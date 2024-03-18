PM Modi congratulates Russian President Vladimir Putin on his re-election
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin Photograph:(Twitter)
Story highlights
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Russian President Vladimir Putin on his re-election.
In his message to the Russian president, PM Modi also highlighted the "time-tested Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership" between the two countries.
Warm congratulations to H.E. Mr. Vladimir Putin on his re-election as the President of the Russian Federation. Look forward to working together to further strengthen the time-tested Special & Privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia in the years to come.…— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 18, 2024