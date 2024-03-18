LIVE TV
PM Modi congratulates Russian President Vladimir Putin on his re-election

New DelhiUpdated: Mar 18, 2024, 05:55 PM IST
Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Russian President Vladimir Putin Photograph:(Twitter)
Story highlights

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated Russian President Vladimir Putin on his re-election.

In his message to the Russian president, PM Modi also highlighted the "time-tested Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership" between the two countries.

