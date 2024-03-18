WATCH: India shopkeeper attacked, alleges ‘asked to stop bhajan for azaan’

In Bengaluru, a shopkeeper was attacked by a group of men after reportedly playing a bhajan dedicated to Lord Hanuman during the Islamic call to prayer, known as azaan. Three individuals were arrested in connection with the incident, which occurred in the city's Siddanna Layout area on Sunday (Mar 17).

"I was playing Hanuman bhajan. Four to five people came and said it was time for azaan and threatened to beat me if I played music. They beat me and threatened me again that they would stab me with a knife," the shopkeeper told reporters. #WATCH | Bengaluru, Karnataka: "I was playing Hanuman bhajan. 4-5 people came and said it is time for Azaan and if you play it we will beat you. They beat me and also threatened me that they would stab me with a knife," says the shopkeeper who was attacked by a group of over five… https://t.co/0ONOXqm2Sw pic.twitter.com/QaS7joDqe8 — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2024 × A circulating video on social media shows the sequence of events, wherein the men approach the shop individually. Subsequently, a dispute ensues, leading to one of the men grabbing the shopkeeper's collar, eliciting a retaliatory response from the latter.

Altercation caught on CCTV #WATCH | Karnataka: An altercation occurred between a group of people and a shopkeeper last evening during 'Azaan' time when a shopkeeper played a song loudly near Siddanna Layout, in Bengaluru. A few Muslim youths questioned him, and an argument ensued, leading to them hitting… pic.twitter.com/L0f0rxlfSR — ANI (@ANI) March 18, 2024 × Another individual joined in assaulting the shopkeeper, prompting him to leave the premises. The altercation escalated as the men took turns attacking the shopkeeper, including kicking him.

Once the assault ceased, the perpetrators scattered, leaving the shopkeeper injured.

Authorities filed an FIR against the suspects identified as Suleman, Shahnawaz, Rohith, Dyanish, and Taruna.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) for Central Bengaluru confirmed that three of the accused individuals have been arrested. Among them, two were of Muslim faith, while one was Hindu. "We are inquiring if Hanuman Chalisa was played. There's no mention of Hanuman Chalisa in the complaint. The group that assaulted the shopkeeper included both Hindus and Muslims," the DCP Central said.

The other three accused are absconding, according to the police.