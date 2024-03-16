Lok Sabha Election 2024: Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru vote dates. See the full list

The Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) unveiled the timetable for the 2024 general elections on March 16, which will take place in seven phases nationwide. Results are slated for announcement on June 4.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that the elections for the 18th Lok Sabha will be held in seven phases. The elections will start on 19 April and continue till 1 June. The counting will be held on June 4 and the results are expected to be out the same day as per the norm so far.

All major metropolitan and cosmopolitan cities across the country are scheduled for polling in separate phases.

Listed below are the polling dates for various cities across India:

Bengaluru

Karnataka is set to go for polls in two different phases, and the polling in Bengaluru will be held in Phase 2, which is on April 26. Bengaluru has four Lok Sabha constituencies, and the last day for filing the nominations is April 4.

Chennai

Tamil Nadu is set to go for polls in a single phase and the polling in Chennai will be held in Phase 1 on April 19. Chennai has three Lok Sabha constituencies and last day for filing the nominations is March 27

Mumbai

Maharashtra is set to go for polls in five different phases and the polling in Mumbai will be conducted in Phase 5 on May 20. Mumbai has six Lok Sabha constituencies and last day for filing nominations is May 3

Kolkata

West Bengal is set to go for polls in all seven different phases and the polling in Kolkata will be conducted in Phase 7 which is on June 1. Kolkata has two Lok Sabha constituencies, and the last day for nomination filing is May 14.

Hyderabad

Telangana is set to go for polls in a single phase and the polling in Hyderabad will be held in Phase 4 which is on May 13. Including the Hyderabad Lok Sabha seat, there are five Lok Sabha seats that fall under the Telangana capital and the last day for filing nominations is April 25.

Delhi-Gurugram-Noida

Delhi is set to go for polls in the sixth phase and polling will be held on May 25. Delhi has seven Lok Sabha seats. Gurugram along with Delhi will also go to polls together in the sixth phase on May 25 while voting in Noida will take place in the second phase on 26 April.