Lok Sabha Election 2024: Voting from April 11 in seven phases: Check full schedule here

Lok Sabha Election Full Schedule and Dates: The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Saturday (March 16) announced the 2024 Lok Sabha election schedule.

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Full Schedule

Addressing the media, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar said the elections will start on April 19th and continue till 1 June. Here are the important dates and facts for the Lok Sabha polls 2024:

Chief Election Commissioner said that the elections for the 18th Lok Sabha will be held in seven phases. The elections will start on 19 April and continue till 1 June. The counting will be held on June 4 and the results are expected to be out the same day as per the norm so far.

Jammu and Kashmir will not hold simultaneous Lok Sabha and Assembly polls, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said. J&K currently under President's Rule - has not held an Assembly poll for six years, but is expected to do so by September 30, in line with a Supreme Court order.

Nearly 967 million voters will be eligible to vote for 543 Lok Sabha constituencies across the country. Voters above the age of 85 years can vote from home, said CEC Rajiv Kumar. A total of 15 million security personnel will be deployed for the Lok Sabha polls.

The term of the present Lok Sabha ends on June 16 and a new House has to be constituted before that. The four states to vote from April 26 to June 1 are Arunachal Pradesh, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha and Sikkim, with Maharashtra, Haryana, and Jharkhand scheduled to vote later this year.

The Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be held in seven phases. A total of 5.5 million voting machines will be used for Lok Sabha polls. 1.4 million polling stations would be set up this year. Voters will also be able to see candidates' photos and will have the option to choose NOTA.

What is Lok Sabha Election 2024 Start Date?



The elections will start on April 19, 2024.



Lok Sabha Election Results Date



The counting for the Lok Sabha polls will be held on June 4 and the results are expected to be out the same day as per the norm so far.



How many phases of voting will be there in General Elections 2024?



The Lok Sabha elections 2024 will be held in seven phases. The first phase will begin from Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim State Assembly Poll date- April 19, 2024, Andhra Pradesh State Assembly Poll date- 13th May 2024,



Phase one – April 19 | Phase two – 26 April | Phase three – 7 May | Phase four – 13 May | Phase five – 20 May | Phase six - 25 May | Phase seven – 1 June



How many voters are eligible to vote in General Elections 2024?



Nearly 968 million Indian voters, the largest electorate in the world, will be eligible to exercise their franchise in this year’s Lok Sabha elections, the Election Commission (EC) said on March 15. There has been a six per cent increase in registered voters from 2019, when the last Lok Sabha polls were held and over two crore young electors in the age group of 18 to 29 have been added, the election commission said.



Gender ratio



In 2023, the gender ratio stood at 940, and by 2024, it had risen to 948. This increase reflects a positive trend in the electoral roll gender ratio, highlighting the increasing involvement of women in shaping the nation's democratic landscape. With over 26.3 million new electors added to the electoral roll, approximately 14.1 million are female electors, surpassing the number of newly enrolled male voters by over 15 per cent, which totalled around 12.2 million.

