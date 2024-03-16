Lok Sabha Election 2024 Date: Election phase, result dates for Maharashtra, Karnataka, UP, Gujarat, and WB

Lok Sabha Election 2024 Date, Schedule, Voting, and Result: As the countdown to India's general elections 2024 begins, each state is bracing itself for the democratic exercise. The Election Commission of India has announced the dates for elections state-wise on Saturday (Mar 16). Ahead of announcing the state-wise election dates, Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar pointed out that the election body is committed to fostering a truly "festive" and democratic atmosphere across the nation. Notably, the term of the 17th Lok Sabha is set to conclude on June 16, 2024. The terms of the Legislative Assemblies of Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Sikkim, and Odisha are also ending in the same month.

Elections are also due in India's Jammu and Kashmir. Moreover, Rajiv Kumar provided statistics as well. He said that there are 970 million registered voters, 1.05 million polling stations, 15 million polling officials and security personnel, 5.5 million Electronic Voting Machines (EVMs), and 0.4 million vehicles involved in the electoral process.

Here's the Lok Sabha election schedule for these five states - Maharashtra, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Gujarat, and West Bengal.

Maharashtra Election 2024

The polls in India's western state of Maharashtra will be conducted on five polling dates/phases. The state has a total of 48 Lok Sabha seats. The full date schedule is as follows - Voting on five of the seats will be done on April 19, eight seats will have April 26 as the polling date, 11 seats will be voted upon on May 7, another eleven seats will be polled on May 13 by the voters, and thirteen of the seats will be voted for on May 20.

Karnataka Lok Sabha Election date 2024

Elections in Karnataka in southwest India will be conducted on two polling dates. The state has a total of 28 Lok Sabha seats.

Uttar Pradesh Lok Sabha Election 2024

Elections in the northern Indian state of Uttar Pradesh will be conducted on seven polling dates. The state has a total of 80 Lok Sabha seats.

Gujarat Election 2024 Dates

Elections in the Western state of Gujarat will be conducted on a single polling date - May 7, 2024. The state has a total of 26 Lok Sabha seats.

West Bengal Elections 2024 Date

Elections in India's eastern state will be conducted on seven polling dates. The state has a total of 42 Lok Sabha seats.