Top 10 world news: Taliban allows women to study, cracks in Pakistan-Taliban relations, ISI chief hosts other countries and more

The Taliban government’s new higher education minister Abdul Baqi Haqqani has said that women in Afghanistan are allowed to study in universities, but won't be sharing classrooms with men, while also declaring dress code for women saying that hijabs would be made mandatory. In other news, Pakistan's ISI chief General Faiz Hameed hosted his counterparts from China, Russia and other central Asian countries in Islamabad to discuss the Afghanistan situation. Also, an audio clip is doing the rounds reportedly mentioning Mullah Fazel, Taliban's deputy defence minister, referring to ISI chief Hameed recent visit to Afghanistan as "guest (ISI chief) ruined Afghanistan's entire future and another war is expecting".

Afghan women can study but in gender-segregated classrooms: Taliban Minister

The minister also laid out new policies days after Afghanistan's new rulers formed the government

Intelligence chiefs from Russia, China & central Asia meet in Pakistan to discuss Afghanistan

Reports claimed intelligence chiefs from Iran, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan also took part in the discussions

'Destroying everything': Audio reportedly shows cracks in Pakistan, Taliban relations

Pakistan's intelligence chief was in Kabul ahead of Taliban's interim cabinet announcement this week

Terrorist vs terrorist: Al Qaeda leader Zawahiri claims credit for 9/11, Islamic State asks if he is still alive

Zawahiri in the video said 19 Mujahideen fighters "wounded America's heart" referring to the 9/11 attackers

Iran reaches deal with IAEA, allows upgradation of surveillance cameras at nuclear sites

The announcement is likely to buy more time for Iran ahead of the IAEA board meeting this week

Facebook office cleaner who led protests at London scared for his job

Facebook’s facilities management firm has demanded the removal of a union activist who lead a campaign against “impossible workloads” imposed on exhausted cleaners

Bangladesh schools reopen after 18-month COVID-19 shutdown

In Dhaka, students were welcomed with flowers and sweets and asked to wear masks

660,000 jobs at risk amid UK’s green investment lag

The report highlights the impact on employment in the UK as a result of jobs moving “offshore” to countries in the vanguard of green investment

US Evangelical Lutheran Church installs first openly transgender bishop

The Rev Megan Rohrer will lead one of the church’s 65 synods, overseeing nearly 200 congregations in northern California and northern Nevada

Pace to reach space shoots up as SpaceX set to launch billionaire into orbit

The SpaceX rocket ship will be blasted off from Cape Canaveral, Florida and splashdown in the Atlantic