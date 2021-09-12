Intelligence chiefs from Russia, China & central Asia meet in Pakistan to discuss Afghanistan

According to reports, Pakistan's Inter-Services Intelligence (ISI) director general General Faiz Hameed hosted intelligence chiefs from China, Russia and other central Asian countries in Islamabad to discuss the Afghanistan situation.

Pakistan's ISI chief General Faiz Hameed had earlier visited Kabul ahead of Taliban's cabinet announcement this week.

Reports claimed intelligence chiefs from Iran, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Tajikistan and Turkmenistan also took part in the discussions.

Qatar's media had said earlier that Qatar's foreign minister had met his Iranian counterpart in Tehran this week to discuss the unfolding situation in Afghanistan amid the Taliban's takeover of the country. Iran has a 900-kilometre border with Afghanistan and has already taken thousands of Afghan refugees.

Iran's foreign ministry had earlier condemned the Taliban's military offensive in Panjshir Valley calling it a "worrying" development.

Taliban had seized border crossings along Tajikistan during its march towards Kabul as Russia stepped in to supply arms to the country and boosted its military base in the country.

Russia had sent armoured vehicles and military equipment to Tajikistan to shore up its military amid the Taliban's growing influence in the border areas.

Russian President Putin had declared that his country will not meddle in Afghanistan "or involve our military in a conflict where everyone is against each other."

"The Soviet Union had its own experience in this country. We have learned the lessons we needed," the Russian president said.

