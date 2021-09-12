US Evangelical Lutheran Church installs first openly transgender bishop

The Evangelical Lutheran Church of America has installed its first openly transgender bishop.

This has been done in a service held in San Francisco’s Grace Cathedral on Saturday.

The Rev Megan Rohrer will lead one of the church’s 65 synods, overseeing nearly 200 congregations in northern California and northern Nevada.

According to the reports by the Associated Press, Rohrer told worshippers, “My call is ... to be up to the same messy, loving things I was up to before."

“But mostly, if you’ll let me, and I think you will, my hope is to love you and beyond that, to love what you love.”

Rohrer was elected in May to serve a six-year term as bishop of the Sierra Pacific Synod after its current bishop announced his retirement.

Rohrer said in a statement, "I step into this role because a diverse community of Lutherans in northern California and Nevada prayerfully and thoughtfully voted to do a historic thing."

“My installation will celebrate all that is possible when we trust God to shepherd us forward.”