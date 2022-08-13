Top 10 world news: Taiwan expresses 'sincere gratitude' to the US, Kenyan elections and more

Taiwan's foreign ministry extended its gratitude to the United States for taking "concrete actions" to uphold security and stability in the Taiwan Strait and the surrounding area. Amid speculations over Salman Rushdie's attack in New York, the Hezbollah has denied any involvement. Separately, the Chinese 'research' vessel that has been granted entry in Sri Lanka, despite India's reluctance has raised several questions over China's hidden intentions.

Taiwan expresses ‘sincere gratitude’ to United States for maintaining security in Taiwan Strait

Taiwan's foreign ministry extended "sincere gratitude" to the US for taking "concrete actions" to uphold security and stability in the Taiwan Strait and the surrounding area. Kurt Campbell, the U.S. representative for the Indo-Pacific, claimed on Friday that China had "overreacted" to Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan, which sparked days of war games by Beijing around the island, which China considers to be its own territory.

Chinese 'research' vessel given entry in Sri Lanka despite India's concerns that it is dual-use spy ship

Despite India's worries that it would spy on New Delhi's military facilities, authorities said Sri Lanka's government on Saturday authorised a contentious Chinese research vessel to visit the island. International shipping and analytics websites refer to the Yuan Wang 5 as a research and survey vessel, however, Indian media describes it as a dual-purpose espionage ship.

Hezbollah official claims the organisation is unaware of the attack on Rushdie

Hezbollah, a Lebanese military group supported by Iran, claimed to have no additional information on the stabbing of author Salman Rushdie on Saturday, according to a group official.

A tense Kenya awaits results of a crucial election

Provisional results indicate a close contest between frontrunners William Ruto and Raila Odinga, but disputes over earlier presidential ballots have been followed by deadly violence, fueling unease.

Fox News faces flak for airing doctored pic of judge who ordered raid at Trump’s house

Fox News is facing flak for airing a fake image of the federal judge who signed off on the warrant allowing FBI agents to search former president Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago.

Russia, US in talks over 'Merchant of Death' swap for basketballer Brittney Griner: Moscow

The US and Russia are discussing a prisoner exchange that would involve trading a notorious Russian arms trafficker for an American basketball star, a Russian diplomat said on Saturday. It marked the first time that Russia said that the talks concerned exchanging Viktor Bout, known as the "Merchant of Death," for two-time Olympian Brittney Griner.

North Korea lifts mask mandate after 'victory' over COVID-19

Kim Jong-Un's regime lifted the mask mandate after North Korea's state media declared "victory" against COVID-19.

UK stores limit purchase of bottled water as people empty shelves amid drought

Bottled water is flying off the shelves fast across major supermarkets in the UK, as people are panic buying amidst the worst-ever drought in the country’s history on the back of a severe heatwave.

Medusa festival: One killed as strong winds cause stage to collapse in Spain

High winds at a festival in Spain caused sections of a stage to fall, leaving one person dead and at least 40 others injured.

