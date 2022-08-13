North Korea lifts mask mandate after 'victory' over COVID-19

Kim Jong-Un's regime lifted the mask mandate after North Korea's state media declared "victory" against COVID-19.

North Korea had earlier blamed neighbouring South Korea for the outbreak. The state media in a euphoric message said the country is free from the "malignant virus". The state-controlled Korea Central News Agency (KCNA) reported that mask-wearing has been lifted in all regions except frontline areas and borderline cities and counties.

North Korean officials had declared "shining victory" over the virus earlier this week after reporting the first virus case in late April. Both South Korea and the US had offered to send vaccines but it was refused by Kim Jong-Un.

North Korea had recorded nearly 4.8 million COVID-19 cases identifying it as "fever" while reporting just 74 deaths even as experts and the World Health Organization questioned the country's real virus numbers.

Officials also dropped social distancing rules as Kim presided over the anti-coronavirus meeting. North Korea had imposed strict anti-epidemic measures in May as the coronavirus pandemic began to surge in the country.

The authorities however urged people to be vigilant and asked people who have respiratory symptoms to keep wearing masks while maintaining a "steel-strong anti-epidemic barrier".

