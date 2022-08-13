After 'Satanic Verses' controversy, Salman Rushdie's life in hiding & beyond

Khomeini's successor as supreme leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei had said as recently as 2019 that the fatwa against writer Salman Rushdie was "irrevocable."

Salman Rushdie's Midnight's Children & The Satanic Verses

British Indian author Salman Rushdie attracted global attention as the target of a fatwa that forced him into hiding.

The 75-year-old, who was stabbed in an attack on Friday at a speaking event in New York state, was propelled into the spotlight with his second novel "Midnight's Children" in 1981. The book won international praise and Britain's prestigious Booker Prize for its portrayal of post-independence India.

But his 1988 book "The Satanic Verses" brought attention beyond his imagination when it sparked a fatwa, or religious decree, calling for his death by Iranian revolutionary leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini. The novel was considered by some Muslims as disrespectful of the Prophet Mohammed.

