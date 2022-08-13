UK stores limit purchase as people empty shelves of bottled water amid drought

Bottled water is flying off the shelves fast across major supermarkets in UK, as people are panic buying amidst the worst-ever drought in the country’s history on the back of a severe heatwave.

According to Daily Mail, an Aldi store in London put up notices rationing three to five drinking water bottles per customer. The shop later took down the posters.

“Limits are necessary for supporting you and your neighbours to find the products you need,” the poster read.

With some areas of the country not receiving significant rainfall all summer, the Environment Agency has officially declared drought in half of England—the first time since 2018.

The Met has warned of continued dry spell until September in southern England even as it has predicted torrential downpours and thunderstorms on Monday in some parts of the country.

On Friday, temperatures climbed to 35°C, making the country hotter than parts of the Caribbean. Officials are also expecting food shortage as there are reports of heat damaging crops like potatoes, apples, hops, broccoli and sprouts.

Farmers are doubtful of cultivating crops for next year, as there are concerns that many will decide not to, with dire consequences for the 2023 harvest.

The authorities have urged residents of drought-affected areas to be frugal with water due to Britain’s driest summer in 50 years, with no rain and 37°C forecast Saturday and 35°C on Sunday.

There are reports of UK government mulling placing harsher restrictions, including banning the cleaning of vehicles, buildings and windows, and ban on sprinklers.

Water minister Steve Double, meanwhile, assured that there is enough drinking water of people.

We are currently experiencing a second heatwave after what was the driest July on record for parts of the country. Action is already being taken by the government and other partners including the Environment Agency to manage the impacts. All water companies have reassured us that essential supplies are still safe, and we have made it clear it is their duty to maintain those supplies,” he was quoted as saying by The Guardian.

(With inputs from agencies)

