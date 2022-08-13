Medusa festival: One killed as strong winds cause stage to collapse in Spain

High winds at a festival in Spain caused sections of a stage to fall, leaving one person dead and at least 40 others injured.

Footage showed some festivalgoers scurrying away in panic, while others are seen continuing to celebrate.

The well-known electronic music festival has already been suspended; it was scheduled to last through Sunday.

According to local emergency services, three of the injured in the early hours of Saturday had major trauma.

Witnesses described an unexpected sandstorm that hit the festival site.

In the country's eastern coastal region at the time, winds gusting over 80km/h (50mph) were reported by Spain's meteorological agency.

One of the attendees told Spanish media that they were "in a state of disbelief."

The festival's organisers posted on Facebook expressing their "devastation and sadness" at what unfolded this morning.

They said "unexpected and violent strong winds" damaged the venue's infrastructure at around 4:00 local time (02:00 GMT), and the decision to evacuate the area was made right afterwards.

