Top 10 world news: Sudan military reinstates PM Hamdok after deal and more

The Kremlin has slammed the United States for whipping up tensions over the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has accused Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko of launching the ''greatest bid to destabilise Europe since the Cold War.''

Click on headlines to read more

Amid protests, Sudan's military reinstates PM Hamdok after agreement

Reports say Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok has been reinstated after General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan reached an agreement at the presidential palace in Khartoum.

Poland accuses Belarus of launching 'greatest attempt' to destabilise Europe

Minsk has been accused by the West of orchestrating the migrant crisis at the Polish border and trucking hundreds of refugees to the frontier.

Hysteria is being whipped up artificially, says Russia over Ukraine conflict

Ukraine's army has been locked in a simmering conflict with pro-Russian separatists in two breakaway regions bordering Russia since 2014 after Moscow annexed Crimea from Ukraine.

China halts work on military base in UAE after US intervention: Report

The Wall Street Journal had reported that China was constructing a military facility on a secret port near Abu Dhabi.

After ex-lover Arcuri agrees to assist ethics watchdog, UK PM may face criminal inquiry

Arcuri has allowed it to inspect extracts of her diary entries, which describe her affair with Johnson.

Why is North Korea known as the most isolated country in the world?

From the point of view of tourism, North Korea is an isolated country and the United States has labelled it as the least favourable nation to visit

Accidental discharge of gun creates chaos at Atlanta airport

An accidental discharge from a gun with a passenger created chaos at Atlanta airport on Sunday (November 20) with scared passengers even running on tarmac.

Nearly 35,000 people protest in Vienna against new Covid restrictions

Thousands of people took to the streets of Austria's capital city Vienna to protest against the new restrictions introduced against the deadly coronavirus.

Apple workers have right to discuss wages and working conditions

Apple delivered a message to employees that was striking given its reputation for secrecy: a reminder that workers may discuss wages, hours and working conditions.

8,573 Venezuelan musicians bag world's largest orchestra title

Guinness World Records announced that the musicians, which were connected to the country's network of youth orchestras, earned the designation with a performance.