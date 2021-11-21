Accidental discharge of gun creates chaos at Atlanta airport

An accidental discharge from a gun with a passenger created chaos at Atlanta airport on Sunday (November 20) with scared passengers even running on tarmac.

Three people suffered non-life-threatening injuries after the 1:30 p.m (1830GMT) firearm discharge in the security screening area at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) said in a statement.

As per aviation analytics provider Official Airline Gude (OAG), Hartsfield-Jackson was the world's busiest airport in 2021.

Videos taken from the airport showed the ensuing situation as passengers had to wait for many hours in huge ticketing and security lines.

The incident took place when huge crowds of travellers were expected to be travelling in the Thanksgiving holiday season. pre-pandemic size crowds were expected at security checkpoints.

Person whose gun went off fled from the scene. Police and other authorities are searching for the person.