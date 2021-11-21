Hysteria is being whipped up artificially, says Russia over Ukraine conflict

The Kremlin on Sunday slammed the United States for whipping up tensions over the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

''This hysteria is being whipped up artificially,'' said Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov.

"Those who have brought their armed forces from overseas are accusing us of unusual military activity on our own territory. That is, the United States."

He even suggested that Ukraine was probably looking for a way to solve its own problems by force.

It comes after US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said he has "real concerns about Russia's unusual military activity" near the ex-Soviet country.

He had said ''We don't know what President Putin's intentions are. But we do know what's happened in the past.''

''We know the playbook of trying to cite some illusory provocation from Ukraine or any other country and using that as an excuse for what Russia plans to do all along,'' Blinken added.

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO) and Ukrainian officials have been making similar statements for nearly two weeks.

Ukraine's army has been locked in a simmering conflict with pro-Russian separatists in two breakaway regions bordering Russia since 2014 after Moscow annexed Crimea from Ukraine.

