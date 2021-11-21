8,573 Venezuelan musicians bag world's largest orchestra title

Several Venezuelan musicians, mostly children and adolescents, set world's largest orchestra record.

A total of 8,573 musicians set the record.

In a video released on Saturday, Guinness World Records announced that the musicians, which were connected to the country's network of youth orchestras, earned the designation with a performance. This comes a week earlier to Tchaikovsky's 'Slavonic March'.

Ranging in age group of 12 to 77, the musicians, attempted the record at a military academy in the capital of Caracas. The record was made during a patriotic concert.

For a five-minute period of Tchaikovsky's piece, over 8,097 had to be tallied playing at the same time to set the record.

El Sistema or The System, the network of orchestras, assembled around 12,000 musicians for the concert.

The repertoire, which included Venezuela by Pablo Herrero and Jose Luis Armenteros, the South American country's national anthem and Pedro Gutierrez's 'Alma Llanera', which the Venezuelans consider as their unofficial anthem.

Over 250 supervisors were assigned a group of musicians to observe during the attempt of the record.

Earlier, the record belonged to a Russian group, who played their country's national anthem.

(With inputs from agencies)