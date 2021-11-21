Amid protests, Sudan's military reinstates PM Hamdok after agreement

Reports say Sudan's Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok has been reinstated after General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan reached an agreement at the presidential palace in Khartoum.

The move comes nearly a month after the coup in Sudan which had led to street protests and worldwide condemnation. PM Hamdok was under house arrest since October 25 after General Burhan's military coup.

There were protests on Sunday as authorities fired teargas shells at demonstrators. At least 40 people have been killed in the past month since the military took control of the country and crackdown on protesters.

Hamdok agreed to the deal, saying: "Sudanese blood is precious, let us stop the bloodshed and direct the youth's energy into building and development."

Under the deal reached with the military, Hamdok agreed to lead the transitional government as the military agreed to free political prisoners.

