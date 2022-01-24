Top 10 world news: Shooting in Germany's university, NATO sends force to Europe, and more

In what comes as a move to enhance defence, NATO on Monday said that it will be sending extra force, including ships and fighter jets, to eastern Europe as Russia continues to build up its troops near Ukraine. Several member countries of NATO have offered troops and equipment. Also, several people were injured after a gunman opened fire at a lecture hall at Heidelberg University in southwestern Germany.

In a move to enhance defence, NATO sends extra force to eastern Europe

In what comes as a move to enhance defence, NATO on Monday said that it will be sending extra force, including ships and fighter jets, to eastern Europe as Russia continues to build up its troops near Ukraine. Several member countries of NATO have offered troops and equipment.

Several people injured after gunman opens fire at university in Germany

Several people were injured after a gunman opened fire at a lecture hall at Heidelberg University in southwestern Germany.

Watch | Two ballistic missiles fired by Houthis, intercepted over Abu Dhabi: UAE

Authorities in the United Arab Emirates said they intercepted two ballistic missiles claimed by Yemen's Houthi rebels over the skies of Abu Dhabi early Monday, the second attack on the Emirati capital in a week.

Burkina Faso unrest: Blood stained, bullet-riddled vehicles of President seen near his residence

Several presidential fleet armoured vehicles were sighted near the president's mansion on Monday morning (January 24), covered with blood and damaged with gunshots, following claims that Burkina Faso President Roch Kabore had been detained at a military barracks by mutinous soldiers.

Julian Assange wins right to appeal US extradition decision

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange has won the right to ask the Supreme Court to block his extradition to the US. The High Court ruled on Monday that Assange had an arguable point.

Online education 'woefully inadequate' teachers fail to make emotional connect: Study

According to recent research, online schooling remains "woefully insufficient" across the country, with 40-70 percent of children living without access to a gadget.

From lame to ninja: Here are the words that are problematic as per University of Washington

The University of Washington has released a new guideline that states why the use of certain words can be considered ‘problematic.’

Hard to ignore: US woman finds $3 million lottery prize winning mail in spam folder

If you have the habit of ignoring junk mail, it’s the right time to rethink. Well, absolutely as a woman in the United States won a $3 million lottery prize due to a mail in the spam folder.

Ex Pope Benedict XVI confesses about faulty testimony in German abuse case

In a confession made by former Pope Benedict XVI on Monday, he admitted that he was present at a meeting in 1980 where an abusive priest was discussed. He further claimed that he mistakenly told German investigators he was not there.

Chinese tech giant Tencent's WeChat blocks account of Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison

Popular Chinese messaging app WeChat blocked the account of Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison amid diplomatic tensions between the two nations.