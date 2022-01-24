Ex Pope Benedict XVI confesses about faulty testimony in German abuse case

In a confession made by former Pope Benedict XVI on Monday, he admitted that he was present at a meeting in 1980 where an abusive priest was discussed. He further claimed that he mistakenly told German investigators he was not there.

He has been incriminated over his failure to act over four cases of child sexual abuse during his tenure as the Archbishop of Munich.

The confession came in a statement to the Catholic News Agency through his private secretary Archbishop Georg Gänswein. He said that Benedict did attend the meeting but the omission "was the result of an oversight in the editing of the statement" and "not done out of bad faith."

He further said that no decision was made at the 1980 meeting about a new assignment for the priest. There was only a request to provide him with accommodation during the treatment. "He is very sorry for this mistake and asks to be excused," Ganswein said.

Benedict planned to explain his error after he finishes examining the nearly 2,000-page report, Ganswein added.

"He is carefully reading the statements set down there, which fill him with shame and pain about the suffering inflicted on the victims. A complete review "will take some time due to his age and health."

Meanwhile, the Vatican has expressed shame and remorse for child sexual abuse by Catholic clergy. The Vatican has assured that they are taking this document seriously and will make a comment once after the report has been examined.

(With inputs from agencies)