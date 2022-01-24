Hard to ignore: US woman finds $3 million lottery prize winning mail in spam folder

If you have the habit of ignoring junk mail, it’s the right time to rethink. Well, absolutely as a woman in the United States won a $3 million lottery prize due to a mail in the spam folder.

We aren’t kidding, it is completely true.

Laura Spears of Oakland County, Michigan state was in for a shock recently when she recently discovered the information about the prize in the mail.

On the Michigan Lottery website, Spears had earlier purchased a Mega Millions ticket for the December 31, 2021.

The 55-year-old lucky winner matched five numbers to win $1 million and also had the Megaplier to multiply the prize by three.

"I saw an ad on Facebook that the Mega Millions jackpot was getting pretty high, so I got on my account and bought a ticket. A few days later, I was looking for a missing email from someone, so I checked the spam folder in my email account," Spears told Michigan Lottery officials.

"That's when I saw an email from the Lottery saying I had won a prize. I couldn't believe what I was reading, so I logged in to my lottery account to confirm the message in the email. It's all still so shocking to me that I really won $3 million!" added Spears.

Spears, who claimed her prize last week, wants to share winnings with family and retire early.

