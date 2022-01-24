Watch | Two ballistic missiles fired by Houthis, intercepted over Abu Dhabi: UAE

Authorities in the United Arab Emirates said they intercepted two ballistic missiles claimed by Yemen's Houthi rebels over the skies of Abu Dhabi early Monday, the second attack on the Emirati capital in a week.

The missile launch heightens tensions in the Persian Gulf, which has seen a number of attacks near — but never clearly on — Emirati soil in the wake of Yemen's years-long civil war and the failure of Iran's nuclear deal with Western powers.

During the attack, American forces at Al-Dhafra Air Base in the capital sought refuge in bunkers.

The Ministry of Defence announced that its air defence forces had intercepted and destroyed two ballistic missiles targeting the UAE and confirmed that there were no casualties from the attack, and that "fragments of the ballistic missiles fell in different areas" around Abu Dhabi.

MOD Joint Operations Command announces that at 04:10 hrs Yemen time an F-16 destroyed a ballistic missile launcher in Al Jawf, immediately after it launched two ballistic missiles at Abu Dhabi. They were successfully intercepted by our air defence systems.

The attacks put the Emirates, a federation of seven sheikhdoms on the Arabian Peninsula that includes Dubai, in jeopardy of their business-friendly and tourism-focused activities.

For years, the country has positioned itself as a safe haven in a violent neighbourhood.

The sky over Abu Dhabi lit up before daybreak Monday, according to social media videos, with what appeared to be interceptor missiles rushing into the clouds to attack the incoming fire.

After that, the city was rocked by two more explosions.

The videos were based on well-known Abu Dhabi landmarks.

