Top 10 world news: Russian court restricts activities of Navalny's anti-corruption foundation, and more

The activities of jailed opposition activist Alexey Navalny's Anti-Corruption Foundation (FBK) have been restricted on Tuesday by the Moscow City Court. Meanwhile, President Hassan Rouhani ordered the investigation to identify who leaked the "stolen" three-hour-long recording by top diplomat and member of his moderate government Mohammad Javad Zarif.

Russian court restricts activities of Navalny's anti-corruption foundation

FBK director Ivan Zhdanov said on Twitter that the court had banned the group from posting content on the internet, using state media, organising protests, participating in elections and using bank deposits.

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani orders probe into leaked audio 'conspiracy'

The tape, which comes ahead of presidential elections in June, has dominated the discussion in the Islamic republic since its publication by media outlets outside Iran on Sunday.

COVID-19: Fiji fears virus 'tsunami' after outbreak found to be Indian variant

Fiji has largely contained the virus through strict isolation measures and border controls, recording 109 cases and just two deaths in a population of 930,000.

Washington DC police server hacked, Russian-speaking group claims responsibility: Reports

The department said it was still assessing the extent of the unauthorised access.

'Pink supermoon' dazzles skies across the globe

According to NASA, this year's super moon has been called a "pink" super moon, as it appears in April and named after an American plant, pink phlox, that blooms in Spring.

Saudi Arabia foils boat attack off Yanbu

A Saudi defence ministry statement on state media did not say whether there had been any damage as a result of the operation by the Saudi navy to intercept and destroy the remote-controlled boat.

Russia says Brazil's refusal to import Sputnik V is 'political'

Brazilian health regulator Anvisa on Monday denied requests from several states to receive batches of Sputnik V, saying it did not have the data needed to verify the jab's safety and efficacy.

European Parliament set to greenlight post-Brexit trade deal

The deal, which was finalised on Christmas Eve, already has been ratified by the UK Parliament and conditionally came into force pending the European Parliament's approval.

Muted celebrations of Dutch king's birthday amid pandemic

King Willem-Alexander was marking his 54th birthday in the southern city of Eindhoven, a city that brands itself as a hub for high-tech innovation, for a digital version of the annual royal walkabout.

Washington DC, to loosen virus restrictions this weekend

The changes represent a step toward normality for Washington DC, residents and long-term hope for the city's vital tourism and convention industry, which has been devastated by the pandemic.