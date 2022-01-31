Top 10 world news: Russia on US 'hysteria', Twitter trolls Trudeau, more

Russia has accused the US of instigating 'hysteria' over Ukraine crisis. Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesperson said that US media was spreading a lot of false information. In other news, a US Congressman has asked President Biden not letting Pakistan install a 'jihadist' envoy. Read this and more in Top 10 World News.

US instigating hysteria, people in Ukraine packing frontline bags: Russia



Reports said civilians in Ukraine's Lviv city took part in military training amid Russia's continued build-up at the border.

US Congressman asks President Biden to reject Pak's effort to install 'jihadist' envoy



Masood Khan had joined Pakistan foreign service in 1980s and has served as Pak envoy to the UN and China. Khan's Twitter account was suspended earlier due to violation of Twitter policies.

Taste of own medicine or Karma? Indian Twitter trolls Trudeau over truckers protests



The temperature has plummeted well below zero degree Celsius in Canadian capital Ottawa but truckers protest is showing no sign of stopping. Many Twitter users have taken potshots at Canada PM Justin Trudeau for commenting on farmer's protests in India.

Charles Dickens classic 'Oliver Twist' could cause anxiety and distress, students warned



The university added that these topics could cause them "anxiety or distress, perhaps as a consequence of past experience".

Schools cannot use contracts to avoid responsibilities under anti-discrimination law, says Australian official



Citipointe’s contract or the “statement of faith”, which is required for enrolment, lists “homosexual acts” alongside bestiality, incest and paedophilia as "immoral" and "offensive to God". It also said that each person should identify “with the gender that God bestowed”.

Kremlin expresses displeasure over UK plans of new sanctions



UK is working on new sanctions legislation which British foreign secretary has said may be used against "any company of interest to the Kremlin and the regime in Russia". Tensions between Russia and the West remain high over Ukraine crisis.

International journalists in China say they face serious threats



Threats of legal action, online troll campaigns and dwindling numbers after the expulsion of colleagues -- foreign journalists in China are facing "unprecedented hurdles" from efforts to discredit independent reporting, a press group said Monday.

US H1-B visas’ registration for FY2023 to be held from March 1 to 18



The prospective H-1B cap-subject petitioners or their representatives are required to use a myUSCIS online account to register each beneficiary electronically for the selection process and pay the required $10 registration fee.

Gay dating app Grindr disappears from China's app stores



China has introduced sweeping regulations to clean up the internet even as foreign companies including LinkedIn have pulled out of the country.

Hara Hachi Bu: The Japanese way of healthy living, weight loss and long life



Reports have mentioned that people in Okinawa enjoy the longest life expectancy of anyone on Earth, but what are their secrets? Here's a report.