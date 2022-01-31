Gay dating app Grindr disappears from China's app stores

Amid China's attempt to clamp down on the internet, reports say Gay dating app Grindr has disappeared from app stores in the country.

The app was reportedly taken off last week. However, Grindr competitors are reportedly still available. The app is unavailable on iOS and Android app stores. China had decriminalised homosexuality in 1997 however same-sex marriages continue to be illegal in the country.

Google Play Store does not operate in China with Huawei and Tencent dominating the app marketplace. Ahead of the Winter Olympics, Chinese authorities had announced a crackdown on pornography and related web content.

China has introduced sweeping regulations to clean up the internet even as foreign companies including LinkedIn have pulled out of the country. Epic Games had also shut down its Chinese version of Fortnite last year.

Last week, Chinese internet regulators had issued a notice calling for the protection of minors against food products which reportedly contained hints of pornography marketed as "internet celebrity snacks".

Earlier this month, China's cybersecurity officials had directed app providers to abide by the nation's constitution and regulations and were forbidden to conduct activity which “endangering national security, disrupting social order, or infringing on the legitimate rights and interests of others.”

The draft regulation required users of instant message services and apps to authenticate their identity through mobile phones or identity cards.

In another move to regulate the web, the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC) had issued regulations targeting algorithm recommendations this month. Chinese regulators had earlier fined delivery platform Meituan $533.5 million for "monopolistic practices".

(With inputs from Agencies)