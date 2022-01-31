US H1-B visas’ registration for FY2023 to be held from March 1 to 18

The initial registration process of the H1-B visas for FY2023 will be held from March 1 to 18, announced the US Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS).

In a statement, the USCIS said on Saturday that during this period "prospective petitioners and representatives will be able to complete and submit their registrations using our online H-1B registration system".

It will also assign a confirmation number to each registration on submission, which can be used to track the application.

However, the number cannot be used to track the status of the case online, it said.

The prospective H-1B cap-subject petitioners or their representatives are required to use a myUSCIS online account to register each beneficiary electronically for the selection process and pay the required $10 registration fee, it further said.

"Prospective petitioners submitting their own registrations will use a 'registrant' account. Registrants will be able to create new accounts beginning at noon on February 21."

The employers and agents in US are collectively known as "registrants".

Once enough registrations are received by the March 18 deadline, there will be a random selection. After it, selection notifications will be sent via users' myUSCIS online accounts, the USCIS said.

