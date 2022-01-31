India: Madras HC orders CBI probe into alleged 'forced-conversion', suicide of minor girl in Tamil Nadu

The Madurai Bench of the Madras High Court ordered a probe by India's Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), into the suicide of a minor girl who was studying in a Christian Missionary school in Tamil Nadu.

The case came to the fore after unverified videos of the victim emerged on social media, where she alleged a forced conversion bid at school. In another unverified video, she is seen mentioning that she was harassed and forced to perform burdensome chores in her school hostel, despite her resisting it.

The bereaved family had approached the Madras High Court seeking a CB-CID probe into the case after they expressed their lack of faith in the Tamil Nadu Police investigation.

Notably, Thanjavur SP, Ravali Priya, IPS, had blatantly denied any 'forced conversion angle' in the case, even before the investigation began to take shape.

Legal Rights Protection Forum had written to India's Home Ministry seeking action against the said Officer for allegedly misleading the probe. The IPS Officer's transfer was also sought till the time the probe is completed.

The last hearing of the case, which took place on Friday, saw fierce arguments and allegations being put forth by the victim's family's counsel and the school's counsel. The judge, Justice GR Swaminathan heard both sides and the Government lawyer, before reserving his orders in the case.

The case pertains to a 17-year old girl from a poor background, who studied in a Christian Missionary School in Tamil Nadu’s Thanjavur district.

According to Police, the victim had consumed poisonous material on 9th January and had succumbed ten days later.

In an unverified video, she is seen saying, “In front of me also they asked my parents about converting me to Christianity so that she would make me study. She would also keep scolding me and not let me stay there”.

When asked who she was referring to, the victim is heard saying "Sister Rachel Mary”. When asked if she was tortured because she refused to convert to Christianity, the victim is heard saying “it could be possible”.

As per the Legal Rights Protection Forum’s (LRPF) complaint to India’s National Commission for Protection of Child Rights (NCPCR), the victim’s school had been illegally converting children into Christianity and was imposing corporal punishments on those who resisted.

It added that this was causing mental agony to students and driving them to extreme steps.

“The victim was forced to convert into Christianity and when she refused the same, she was refused permission to return home from hostel. She was made to clean toilets and wash dishes” reads the complaint.

It also adds that the child tried to end her life owing to the atrocities inflicted upon her(following which, she eventually succumbed).