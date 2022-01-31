After WHO depicts J&K, Arunachal as parts of Pak, China, Indian MP writes to PM Modi

A Member of Parliament (MP) of West Bengal state of India has written to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday after the World Health Organisation’s (WHO) Covid dashboard showed Jammu and Kashmir (J&K) and Arunachal Pradesh as parts of Pakistan and China.

The issue was raised by Trinamool Congress (TMC) MP Santanu Sen, who informed the PM, that when he was navigating through the dashboard he came across the discrepancy.

“When I clicked the blue portion, it was showing the COVID-19 data of our country. But to my utter surprise, when I clicked over the differently coloured portions, given to our state of J&K, the larger portion was showing the data of Pakistan and the smaller one was showing the data of China,” Sen wrote.

Sen called it a “serious International issue” that the government should get it corrected. The lawmaker added that it is “grievous for the citizens of our country” and urged the PM to probe into this matter and intimate the right people about the “major mistake”.

He has also sent copies of the letter to the Indian government’s ministries of home, external affairs and health.

