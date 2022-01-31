US instigating hysteria, people in Ukraine packing frontline bags: Russia

Amid tensions with the West over Ukraine, Russia said the United States is instigating "hysteria" leading people in Ukraine to pack "frontline bags".

"We consistently criticise this stance and call on Washington and its allies on the European continent to give up this policy and assume a constructive, calm and balanced approach," President Putin's spokesman said on Monday.

The Russian president's spokesman blamed the "American media outlets" for publishing a "large amount of unverified,

false and inflammatory information" about development in Ukraine.

"The hysteria that the United States is instigating is leading to hysteria in Ukraine where people are almost packing frontline bags," the Russian presidential spokesman said.

Reports said civilians in Ukraine's Lviv city took part in military training amid Russia's continued build-up at the border. The civilians were part of the reserve as exercises were conducted by veterans and paratroopers.

As tensions mount, the UN Security Council is set to meet today even as Russian foreign minister Sergei Lavrov is set to speak to US Secretary of State Antony Blinken. Reports claim Russia may block the UN security council members from holding the meeting.

UK foreign secretary Liz Truss had said earlier that the Johnson government is set to unveil sanctions against Russia, a move which was denounced by the Kremlin.

"The Anglo-Saxons are massively ramping up tensions on the European continent," Kremlin said.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson had said over the weekend that the UK is ready to offer NATO with troops, warships and fighter jets as Russia conducts drills across the region.

However, Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelensky urged Western leaders to avoid spreading "panic" as tensions continue. Putin during a phone call to Macron last week had said that he had no "no offensive plans".

(With inputs from Agencies)