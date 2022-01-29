Skyfall, Avangard, Sarmat: Russia's new killer 'superpower' weapons revealed

Russia deploys its strategic nuclear forces at more than a dozen bases across its territory. The Burevestnik (SSC-X-9 Skyfall) is a nuclear-powered cruise missile with an 'unlimited' range.

Russia's ICBM force

According to a US Congress report, Russia's Strategic Rocket Forces currently has three missile armies which in turn comprise 11 missile divisions.

The Russian Federation maintains a triad of nuclear forces consisting of ICBMs, SLBMs and heavy bombers. Russia deploys its strategic nuclear forces at more than a dozen bases across its territory, the report said.

Russia’s ICBM force currently comprises 310 missiles that can carry up to 1,189 warheads. Clearly, Russia's overwhelming military strength can easily overpower Ukraine greatly worrying Western officials.

Russia is also developing a new heavy ICBM known as the Sarmat (SS-X-30).

(Photograph:AFP)