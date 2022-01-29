Skyfall, Avangard, Sarmat: Russia's new killer 'superpower' weapons revealed

Russia deploys its strategic nuclear forces at more than a dozen bases across its territory. The Burevestnik (SSC-X-9 Skyfall) is a nuclear-powered cruise missile with an 'unlimited' range.
According to a US Congress report, Russia's Strategic Rocket Forces currently has three missile armies which in turn comprise 11 missile divisions.
The Russian Federation maintains a triad of nuclear forces consisting of ICBMs, SLBMs and heavy bombers. Russia deploys its strategic nuclear forces at more than a dozen bases across its territory, the report said.
Russia’s ICBM force currently comprises 310 missiles that can carry up to 1,189 warheads. Clearly, Russia's overwhelming military strength can easily overpower Ukraine greatly worrying Western officials.
Russia is also developing a new heavy ICBM known as the Sarmat (SS-X-30).
(Photograph:AFP)
The US report said an official with Russia’s Security Council had confirmed that the Avangard hypersonic glide vehicle was integrated onto the SS-19 force.
The missiles are likely deployed with the 13 th regiment of the Dombarovskiy (Red Banner) missile division based in the Orenburg region. It reportedly has a Mach speed of 20 which is 6.8 km/s.
Russia began testing the Sarmat missile in 2016. Reports indicate that it is likely to be deployed in the Uzhur Missile Division around 2022, the US report said.
The RS-28 Sarmat (SS-X-30) missile is a liquid-fueled heavy ICBM. Putin stated in a 2018 speech that Sarmat weighs over 200 tons.
(Photograph:AFP)
Russia may deploy the Poseidon drone on four submarines, two in the northern fleet and two in the Pacific fleet. Each submarine would carry eight drones.
“We have developed unmanned submersible vehicles that can move at great depths intercontinentally, at a speed multiple times higher than the speed of submarines, cutting-edge torpedoes and all kinds of surface vessels," Putin had said.
The Burevestnik (SSC-X-9 Skyfall) is a nuclear-powered cruise missile with an “unlimited” range. Russia reportedly conducted a successful test of the missile in January 2019 and had reportedly prepared another test of the Burevestnik cruise missile in August last year.
(Photograph:AFP)
According to reports, Russia has parked the Iskander-M short-range ballistic missile (SRBM) systems near the Ukraine border amid escalating tensions.
Reports from Ukraine defence ministry said at least 36 Iskander launchers are now put along the border. Several reports indicated the Iskander ballistic missiles were being transported by train with photos on social media.
On Wednesday, the Russian defence ministry had released a video showing Iskander missile systems taking part in drills conducted in the western military district bordering Europe.
The scheduled exercises were aimed to check the troops' battle readiness, and will continue till January 29.
(Photograph:AFP)
Russia has also started making combat readiness inspections in its southern military district which borders Ukraine, involving more than 6,000 troops.
The Kremlin earlier said it was watching with great concern after the United States put 8,500 troops on alert to be ready to deploy to Europe in case of an escalation in the Ukraine crisis as war clouds gather over Europe.
In 2018, Russia had deployed nuclear-capable missiles to Kaliningrad. The short-range Iskander missiles have a range 500 km and can carry either conventional or nuclear warheads.
(Photograph:AFP)
The Iskander-K can fire cruise missiles. The Iskander has bunker-busting capabilities including a cluster munitions warhead.
Reports say there are at least three brigades deployed along Ukraine's border. The extraordinary levels of launchers posted along Ukraine has greatly worried Western officials since it gives Russia a big advantage in case of conflict with its neighbour.
(Photograph:AFP)
Last week Russia had tested the Kinzhal missiles in the Arctic region amid tensions with Ukraine at the border.
According to reports, Russia is preparing a Kinzhal hypersonic complex at military airfields.
The Kinzhal missile system is nuclear-capable and was unveiled by President Putin during a speech in March 2018 as one of the “next generation” weapons.
Russia has already deployed the air-launched ballistic missiles on MiG-31K carriers.
According to a report, Russia’s 2020 Arctic strategy states that the increased conflict potential of the Arctic requires the Russian armed forces to constantly increase their combat potential in the region.
(Photo Courtesy: Sputnik)
(Photograph:Others)
Reports claim Russia has developed the Kinzhal missile system to likely target European infrastructure and to counter US's THAAD missile threat.
The Kinzhal can reportedly fly at Mach 4 speed (4,900 km/h) and can reach speeds of up to Mach 10 (12,350 km/hr). It is a missile which would be almost impossible to detect by European radars.
The missile had undergone trial in southern Russia in December 2017 as the country's defence ministry said "the hypersonic missile hit the preset target on the test site.”
(Photograph:Reuters)
As tensions mount along the border in Ukraine, Russia last month launched the Orion combat drone. The attack drone fired an air-to-air munition at an unmanned vehicle during testing.
According to the Russian defence ministry the drone also fired at ground targets during the exercise at the Crimean training ground.
Reports said Russia has also reportedly developed a new aircraft-launched laser-guided missile. The Orion drone can take on other drones during combat.
(Photograph:AFP)
The drone is equipped with electro-optical and infrared cameras and is controlled by a "pilot" on the ground. The drone can also carry out reconnaissance while patrolling a specific area.
The drone also has KAB-20 and KAB-50 aerial bombs including UPAB-50 guided gliding aerial bombs
The Orion drone is a medium-altitude, long-duration, unmanned aerial system engineered by Russia's Kronshtadt company.
The drone is capable of carrying four air-to-surface missiles, accelerating to 200 km per hour climbing to 7.5 km can operate for as long as 24 hours.
The drone can carry a combat payload of 250 kg.
(Photograph:AFP)