Russian navy, aircraft track down 'notional' enemy submarine in Norwegian Sea in drill

The missile cruiser Marshal Ustinov and the warship Admiral Kasatonov hunted down the "notional" enemy submarines.

Russian navy tracks notional enemy submarines

Amid tensions with Ukraine at the border, Russian warships practised anti-submarine warfare missions during drills in the Norwegian Sea.

The country's defence ministry said the "sailors hunted down a notional enemy’s submarine using sonars and data from military pilots".

The missile cruiser Marshal Ustinov and the warship Admiral Kasatonov hunted down the notional enemy submarines. The ships used "radio-technical equipment" and an "onboard sonar" to track down the submarines.

Russia had earlier informed that a series of naval drills will be held in January-February this year even as it is involved a war of nerves with the West over Ukraine.

The drills are set to be conducted in Russian territory including "operationally important areas of the World Ocean", TASS news agency reported.

There will be at least 140 warships and support vessels, more than 60 aircraft, 1,000 items of military hardware and about 10,000 troops.

