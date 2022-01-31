Charles Dickens classic 'Oliver Twist' could cause anxiety and distress, students warned

Although Oliver Twist wished for more, university professors believe the Charles Dickens classic is too much for some students.

A 'trigger warning' has prompted fears that the novel's portrayals of poverty and crime-ridden London will induce 'worry' or 'distress' have prompted a 'trigger warning.'

The University of London's Royal Holloway has issued a content advisory for the novel, warning readers about themes of 'child abuse,' 'domestic violence,' and 'racist discrimination.'

The workhouse scene, in which the orphan Oliver delivers the classic line, 'Please, sir, I want some more' – only to be whacked with a ladle by the master, Mr Bumble – may be unpleasant for some.

A Freedom of Information request by The Mail on Sunday revealed the details of the warning on the Victorian Literature, Art and Culture MA course.

Charles Dickens' second novel, Oliver Twist; or, the Parish Boy's Progress, was serialised from 1837 to 1839 and then released as a three-volume book in 1838.

Oliver Twist, an orphan born in a workhouse, is sold into an undertaker's apprenticeship.

Oliver journeys to London after escaping, where he encounters the "Artful Dodger," a member of a band of juvenile pickpockets led by the elderly criminal Fagin.

