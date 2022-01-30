Top 10 world news: Russia on relations with US, 75% adults vaccinated in India, and more

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Sunday said Russia wanted "mutually respectful" relations with the US. Tensions between the two countries have been at the highest level over Ukraine crisis. Also, former US president Donald Trump teased on Saturday (local time) that he may run to become US president in 2014 US Presidential Election and said that if he becomes president, he would pardon those facing criminal charges over Capitol Hill attack.

We want 'mutually respectful' ties with US, says Russian foreign minister

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Sunday said Russia wanted "mutually respectful" relations with the US. Tensions between the two countries have been at the highest level over Ukraine crisis.

Donald Trump teases presidential run, says would pardon Capitol Hill attack accused

Former US president Donald Trump teased on Saturday (local time) that he may run to become US president in 2014 US Presidential Election and said that if he becomes president, he would pardon those facing criminal charges over Capitol Hill attack.

COVID-19: Indian experts weigh in on 'NeoCoV' fears after Wuhan scientists issue warning

A couple of days ago, reports emerged that Chinese scientists from Wuhan have warned against a new lethal type of coronavirus NeoCov. Media reports citing Russian news agency Sputnik claimed that NeoCov requires only one mutation to infiltrate human cells.

India vaccinates 75% of its adult population: PM Modi

In what comes as a remarkable achievement for India, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that about 75 per cent of the country's adult population has received two vaccine doses against the deadly coronavirus.

Beaten and handcuffed: Alexa whistleblower talks publicly despite knowing the risks

Alexa whistleblower Tang Mingfang has revealed that he was tortured before being jailed by Chinese authorities. This comes after Tang exposed the illegal working conditions in a factory where Amazon's Alexa devices were made.

Mystery of breathlessness after Covid is now solved, this is what a UK-based study says

There are chances that people who have suffered through long Covid may have hidden lung damage, a UK-based study suggests. Supported by the Oxford Biomedical Research Centre, the study included 36 patients.

Fortune cookie helps US man win $4 million prize. Find out how

Life is full of surprises. Isn’t it? Well, a man in North Carolina state of the US won $4 million prize with the help of a fortune cookie.

Nearly 40% of Tigrayans face 'extreme lack of food': World Food Programme

Nearly 40 percent of Tigrayans are facing an ''extreme lack of food'' as per the World Food Programme.

From Barack Obama to Albert Einstein: Mahatma Gandhi inspired famous personalities around the world

Mohandas Karamchand Gandhi, who was born in 1869 in India, inspired millions of people with his philosophies and principles. Gandhi followed the path of truth and non-violence and led the successful campaign for India's independence from the oppressive British rule.

Wealth of Asia's 20 richest families has increased by $33 billion since 2020

The wealth of Asia's 20 richest families has increased $33 billion richer in the last two years as per the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.