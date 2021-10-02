From Barack Obama to Albert Einstein: Mahatma Gandhi inspired famous personalities around the world

Albert Einstein

German-born theoretical physicist Albert Einstein once said: "I believe that Gandhi's views were the most enlightened of all the political men of our time."

One of the greatest physicists of all time Einstein and Gandhi shared mutual admiration and respect. They also wrote letters to each other.

Einstein praised Mahatma Gandhi's principles of non-violence in his letters and audio recordings addressed to the Indian freedom fighter. The letters were dated back to 1931, even before World War II began.

Excerpts from one of the letters, translated from German, read: "You have shown through your works, that it is possible to succeed without violence even with those who have not discarded the method of violence."

(Photograph:AFP)