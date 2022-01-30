Fortune cookie helps US man win $4 million prize. Find out how

Life is full of surprises. Isn’t it? Well, a man in North Carolina state of the US won $4 million prize with the help of a fortune cookie.

Wondering how? Keep reading to unravel the mystery.

After having a weekly meal at a Chinese restaurant Charlotte's Red Bowl along with wife, the man, who is 60-year-old Gabriel Fierro, used the numbers in his fortune cookie to play the lottery.

And luckily, he won the prize.

Also Read: In US, single ticket wins $426 million Mega Millions jackpot prize

In a release from the North Carolina Education Lottery, Fierro, who belongs to Cornelius, said, "I don't usually play my fortune cookie numbers but I tried them on a whim."

Fierro bought a Mega Millions ticket online and added $1 to turn it into a Megaplier ticket. So, when all five white balls matched his number on January 18, the prize money wasn’t $1 million as it had quadrupled to become $4 million.

Also Read: US company T-Mobile to sack unvaccinated corporate staff on April 2, say reports

His prize money became the largest win in the history of Online Play in the state, the lottery said.

Fierro said, "I got an email in the morning and I just stared at it dumbfounded. I took it and showed it to my wife and she thought it was an April Fool's joke or maybe a scam."

Fierro has received $2,840,401 after deduction of federal and state taxes.

(With inputs from agencies)