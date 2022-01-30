In US, single ticket wins $426 million Mega Millions jackpot prize. Who's the lucky winner?

And the lucky winner is. Well, we all want to hear our name after these golden words. But what would make it more special is when the prize money is into numerous millions.

In reality, there is one such winner. In southern California, the US, a single ticket sold is the lucky winner of the $426 million Mega Millions jackpot prize. It matched all six numbers.

On Friday night, the winning numbers drawn were 3, 16, 25, 44 and 55. The Mega ball was 13, as per the California State Lottery.

So, wondering where the winning ticket was sold? The answer is a Chevron gas station in the Woodland Hills section of Los Angeles.

The winner of the mega prize is not yet known. According to the lottery officials, the ticket holder has one year to come forward to claim the prize money.

The winner also has the choice of either taking a lump sum payment of around $293 million (before federal taxes) or get the entire jackpot amount in payments over 29 years.

Alva V Johnson, director, California State Lottery, said, "It's always exciting when we have a winning ticket with such a big jackpot in California. What makes it particularly meaningful is that California's public schools are also a big winner! Raising money for education is why the Lottery exists in the first place, and we take a lot of pride in that."

