US company T-Mobile to sack unvaccinated corporate staff on April 2, say reports

If reports are to be believed, an American company T-Mobile will fire corporate employees, who will not be fully vaccinated against Covid by April 2.

The claim was made citing an internal email, which was viewed by Bloomberg.

The staff members, who have only received one dose till February 21, will be put on unpaid leave, said T-Mobile’s human resources head Deeanne King.

In a statement to The Verge, T-Mobile said, “T-Mobile’s badge-controlled offices continue to be accessible only to those, who are vaccinated against COVID-19.”

It gave reference to the digital pass system used by the company to keep track of employees’ vaccination status.

It added, “We have shared with employees that we are requiring office workers to be fully vaccinated by April 2. There will be limited exceptions for certain roles, locations and legally mandated accommodations and exemptions.”

“We understand that this is a deeply personal decision for some employees but we believe that taking this step will put us in the best position to protect our T-Mobile community,” the company added.

The policy applied to corporate employees, who regularly or occasionally work in the office, pointed out Bloomberg.

(With inputs from agencies)