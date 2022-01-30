Donald Trump teases presidential run, says would pardon Capitol Hill attack accused

Former US president Donald Trump teased on Saturday (local time) that he may run to become US president in 2014 US Presidential Election and said that if he becomes president, he would pardon those facing criminal charges over Capitol Hill attack.

In the aftermath of US Presidential Election 2020, Trump had repeatedly claimed that the election was rigged against him. After his rally in Washington on January 6, his supporters had attacked US Capitol Building in which US Congress was in the process to certify Joe Biden's election victory.

On Saturday, Trump was speaking at a rally in Conroe, Texas.

"If I run and if I win, we will treat those people from Jan. 6 fairly," Trump said to applause. "We will treat them fairly. And if it requires pardons we will give them pardons. Because they are being treated so unfairly."

Thousands of Trump supporters had stormed the Capitol on January 6, 2021. This was considered the worst assault on US Congress since the War of 1812.

One police officer who responded to the scene died the day after the attack, while four others who guarded the Capitol died later by suicide. About 140 police officers were injured during the hours-long attack. Four rioters also died. More than 700 people have been charged with joining in the assault.

Trump's rally has come just when Joe Biden's approval ratings were plummeting. A recent Pew survey revealed that Biden's support among African-American voters was diminishing as well.

