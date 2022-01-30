We want 'mutually respectful' ties with US, says Russian foreign minister 

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Sunday said Russia wanted "mutually respectful" relations with the US. Tensions between the two countries have been at the highest level over Ukraine crisis.

"We want good, equal, mutually respectful relations with the United States, like with every country in the world," Lavrov told Russia's Channel One.

"Learning from bitter experience, we do not want to remain in a position where our security is infringed daily," Lavrov added.

Russia currently has about 100,000 troops stationed at its border with Ukraine. Though Russia maintains that it has no intention of invading, such an eventually is considered to be within the realm of possibility. Russia had annexed Ukraine's Crimean peninsula in a war in 2014.

Russia faces immense international pressure, especially from the West to withdraw forces.

Washington has warned that Russia could invade at any moment, while Ukraine's president Volodymyr Zelensky called on his Western allies to avoid stirring "panic".

Citing the encroachment of NATO near its eastern border, Russia has put forward security demands to Washington and the US-led military alliance.

These include a guarantee that NATO will not admit new members, in particular Ukraine, and the United States will not establish new miliary bases in ex-Soviet countries.

Lavrov said Sunday that NATO's line of defense "continues moving eastwards" and has come "very close" to Ukraine.

Lavrov added that ex-Soviet Ukraine "is not ready" to join the alliance and "would make no contribution to strengthening NATO security".

Following a flurry of diplomatic efforts, Washington and NATO presented Moscow with a written response to the proposals.

Russia said the replies, which were not made public, did not address its main concerns but did not rule out further talks.

(With inputs from agencies)