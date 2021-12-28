Top 10 world news: Russia, NATO to hold talks, plane crashes in California and more

Russia will hold talks with North Atlantic Treaty Organisation (NATO) in Brussels on security guarantees after US-Russia talks in Geneva. China and Japan have reached an agreement to establish a hotline for their disputes over Taiwan and the South China Sea.

Russia-NATO talks to take place after Moscow-Washington huddle in Geneva

"Following the meeting in Geneva, the event is likely to be organized in Brussels with NATO, the arrangements and other details are being worked out," said Russia's Deputy Foreign Minister Sergei Ryabkov.

China, Japan to establish hotline for disputes over Taiwan and South China Sea

Japan's Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi held a two-hour video conference with his Chinese counterpart Wei Fenghe and expressed his grave concerns over Chinese coast guard ships activities in waters surrounding the Japanese administered Senkaku Islands.

Plane crashes in California, no survivors

Authorities and local media said that the plane downed power lines and that there were no survivors.

Afghan women protest against killing of former troops, demand equal rights

Dozens of women marched in Kabul, accusing the country's new Taliban authorities of killing members of the former regime and calling for women's rights.

Omicron disrupts holiday season: Global cases hit record high with over 1 million infections

The Omicron variant of coronavirus is disrupting the holiday season worldwide as global cases hit a record high with 1.44 million cases.

NSW health minister slams Queensland premier for being ‘passive aggressive’ on COVID-19 testing

New South Wales Health Minister Brad Hazzard has blasted Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk for being ‘passive aggressive’ on COVID-19 testing.

11,500 flights grounded worldwide since Friday as Omicron fuels another wave of infections

Around 11,500 flights have been cancelled worldwide since Friday as Omicron variant forced several countries to impose travel restrictions amid concerns over virus spread.

Human rights group slams inhumane Chinese secret detention system

The inhumane system, which is called 'Residential Surveillance at a Designated Location' (RSDL), has been criticised by a human rights group. It has claimed immense torture in this secret detention system.

China says it has received visa applications from US officials to attend Winter Olympics

China has said that it has received visa applications from US officials to attend the Winter Olympics, days after President Joe Biden declared boycott saying that they won’t be sending its officials to Beijing.

UK: Sikh youth threatens to ‘assassinate’ Queen to avenge Jallianwala Bagh massacre, arrested

A 19-year-old man has been arrested for threatening to assassinate Queen Elizabeth II in revenge for the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre.