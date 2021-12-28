Plane crashes in California, no survivors

A small plane crashed in a residential area of San Diego County, California on Monday (as per local time) evening. Authorities and local media said that the plane downed power lines and that there were no survivors. The location of the plane crash is 15 miles east of San Diego.

As per NBC, first responders were called at around 7 pm local time.

Firefighters were not able to locate any survivors, the department said in the news release without specifying how many victims were found on board.

No injuries on the ground were confirmed, the San Diego County Sheriff Department said on its official Twitter account.

NBC reported at least one home was damaged in the incident, with power lines also knocked down, affecting dozens of homes.

(More details awaited)