Top 10 world news: Russia issues warning, Anti-jewish hate grows in the UK, and more

Ultimatums, threats from West on Ukraine won’t work against Russia, says foreign minister

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov issued a stern warning on Thursday saying that western threats to Moscow would do little to de-escalate tensions over Ukraine.

Anti-jewish hate incidents hit new record high in UK: Report

The recent figures by the Community Security Trust (CST) have revealed that anti-Jewish incidents have hit a record high in the UK.

Ground report: China imposes 'undeclared blockade' against Nepal

China's imposition of 'undeclared blockade' against Nepal has severely disrupted traffic of consumer items across the border between the two countries.

‘Look at your own record’: Indian envoy summoned over hijab controversy hits back at Pakistan

India’s Charge d'Affaires who was summoned over the hijab controversy in Islamabad on Thursday hit back saying that Pakistan should “track their own record” before throwing “baseless” allegations against India, Indian media reported citing diplomatic officials.

Just rocks or dinosaur eggs? Archeologists discover mystery objects in this Indian state

Archaeologists, in the Indian state of Madhya Pradesh, have discovered massive stone-like objects.

Watch: Bedridden Indian man arrives on ICU ward attached tractor trolly to vote

Polling in one of the most populous states, Uttar Pradesh, began on Thursday with people numbering in thousands turning up to cast their vote.

Italian woman found seated on her dining table in mummified state two years after her death

In Italy, a 70-year-old woman was found seated on her dining table two years after her death. Marinella Beretta had no living relatives and she was found in her house in Prestino near Lake Como in northern Italy.

Did we, the modern humans, kill off Neanderthals? A new finding may have answers

Neanderthals first appeared in Europe 400,000 years ago. The current theory suggests that the species went extinct about 40,000 years ago, right around the time Homo sapiens arrived from Africa on the continent.

'sexy horror comedy' making self-declared rapper in soup over theft of bitcoin worth billions

A self-declared rapper who describes her style as 'sexy horrer comedy' is in trouble over allegations of laundering bitcoin worth billions of dollars.

Lata Mangeshkar was very proud of her sister, singer Asha Bhosle

Everyone knows Lata Mangeshkar and her super-illustrious sister Asha Bhosle had come together for monumental numbers like 'Mann kyon behka'(Utsav) and 'Jab jab tumhe bulaya'(Jahan Aara). But it's not well-known that the two legendary sisters had sung 50-55 songs together.