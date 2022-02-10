Watch: Bedridden Indian man arrives on ICU ward attached tractor trolly to vote

Polling in one of the most populous states, Uttar Pradesh, began on Thursday with people numbering in thousands turning up to cast their vote.

One of the highlights of the Indian electoral process is that people consider voting to be one of the most important duties.

There have been several instances where even a bride or groom, or sometimes even both, hours before tying the knot take time to take part in the voting process.

But one person seems to have left everyone behind in his dedication to cast vote.

A bedridden man, Mukesh Tyagi, who was admitted in the ICU ward of Apollo Hospital in Delhi arrived in Bulandshahr district, travelling more than 100 kilometres (62 miles), to vote.

The trolly was equipped with necessary medical facilities, such as oxygen cylinder, medicines, nebuliser etc., to enable him to reach the voting centre.

A video of the man also went viral, with many left spellbound over his dedication. In the video, when he was asked for how long has he been ill, Tyagi replied, "three months."

He said that he personally arranged the trolly and asked his doctor to equip it with necessary medical arrangements so that he can go out and vote.

Meanwhile, the voter turnout in the first phase of UP polls till 5 pm was at 57.79 per cent.

The polling started at 7 am and will continue till 6 pm in adherence to the Covid-appropriate guidelines issued by the Election Commission of India.

In the first phase, 58 assembly constituencies in 11 districts of UP will go to polls. As many as 623 candidates are in the fray in the first phase and around 2.27 crore people are eligible to vote in this phase.

The election for the 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly will be held in seven phases, with the last round on March 7. Counting of votes will be held on March 10.