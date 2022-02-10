Anti-jewish hate incidents hit new record high in UK: Report

The recent figures by the Community Security Trust (CST) have revealed that anti-Jewish incidents have hit a record high in the UK. The trust is responsible for providing security for the Jewish community in the UK and it also monitors anti-Semitism.

“These record levels of anti-Jewish racism, reported by our Jewish community to CST and police, show how difficult last year was for Jews across Britain,” said Mark Gardner, the chief executive of CST.

As per the data, there have been 2,255 such incidents last year. Also, there has been an increase in incidents where people have been seen shouting abuse from passing cars.

A total of 173 violent assaults have also been reported.

This is the highest annual tally of antisemitic incidents, a surge from the previous 2019 peak.

"This is the first time CST has ever recorded over 2,000 incidents in a single year and is 24 per cent higher than the previous record annual total of 1,813 incidents in 2019. The UK has seen record annual totals for antisemitic incidents in five of the past six years. CST has recorded antisemitic incidents since 1984," the report read.

The report notes that an increase in such incidents was seen after violence in Israel and Gaza.

Priti Patel described the figures as “shocking."

The government’s independent adviser on antisemitism, the peer John Mann, said it was time to “reconsider our efforts to tackle antisemitism”.

Out of all such incidents, 502 incidents were where offenders used "far-right or Nazi-related discourse" states the report.

Also, there have been 90 instances of ‘Holocaust celebration.' In this, the perpetrators celebrated the Nazi genocide of the Jewish people. There were also explicit calls for the destruction of the state of Israel, or any idea of a Jewish nation.