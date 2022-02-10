Ultimatums, threats from West on Ukraine won’t work against Russia, says foreign minister

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov issued a stern warning on Thursday saying that western threats to Moscow would do little to de-escalate tensions over Ukraine.

His comments came during a meeting with British Foreign Minister Liz Truss in Moscow during the latest round of diplomatic meetings aimed at normalising the tense situation over Ukraine.

"Ideological approaches, ultimatums, threats — this is the road to nowhere," AFP quoted Lavrov as saying at the start of talks.

The Russian foreign minister lashed out at diplomats in the European capitals and Washington for using threats and ultimatums against Russia, saying that their approach was undiplomatic.

Also read | Ukraine crisis: Russia continues to deploy more forces, adding tactical groups, says US

The European countries have been tense ever since reports emerged that Russia has amassed more than 100,000 troops near the Ukraine borders, triggering fears of an invasion.

In her opening remarks, Truss said Britain “cannot ignore” the build-up of troops on Ukraine's border or “attempts to undermine Ukrainian sovereignty.”

Also Read in Pics| Russia's 'Dagger' on Ukraine: Kinzhal hypersonic missiles can degrade high value targets

“There is an alternative route, a diplomatic route that avoids conflict and bloodshed,” she said, adding, “I am here to urge Russia to take that path.”

The meeting in Moscow comes ahead of another between Britain's Defence Secretary Ben Wallace and his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu in Moscow on Friday.

There has been a flurry of diplomatic talks this week between the European leaders and Russia over fears that Ukraine escalation could lead to a war-like situation in eastern Europe.

On Tuesday, French President Emmanuel Macron met Vladimir Putin in Moscow and then visited Ukraine the next day in an attempt to defuse the ongoing tension.

(With inputs from agencies)