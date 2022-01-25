Russia's 'Dagger' on Ukraine: Kinzhal hypersonic missiles can degrade high value targets

Russia's Kinzhal hypersonic missile system has a payload of 480 kgs. It has reportedly been deployed on a squadron of MiG-31Ks.

Nuclear-capable Kinzhal missiles

Last week Russia had tested the Kinzhal missiles in the Arctic region amid tensions with Ukraine at the border.

According to reports, Russia is preparing a Kinzhal hypersonic complex at military airfields.

The Kinzhal missile system is nuclear-capable and was unveiled by President Putin during a speech in March 2018 as one of the “next generation” weapons.

Russia has already deployed the air-launched ballistic missiles on MiG-31K carriers.

According to a report, Russia’s 2020 Arctic strategy states that the increased conflict potential of the Arctic requires the Russian armed forces to constantly increase their combat potential in the region.

