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Why the F-35 can fly dangerous combat missions without turning on its radar

Ilma Athar Ali
Edited By Ilma Athar Ali
Published: Aug 16, 2026, 23:06 IST | Updated: Aug 16, 2026, 23:06 IST

The F-35 uses passive infrared cameras and sensor fusion to track enemies without emitting radar waves. This allows the $82 million stealth fighter to share intelligence and strike undetected.

Six Infrared Cameras
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(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Six Infrared Cameras

The F-35 operates a Distributed Aperture System equipped with six built-in infrared cameras. This system provides pilots with a continuous 360-degree view of the battlefield without emitting detectable radar waves. It tracks enemy movements passively, keeping the jet completely hidden.

The Silent Data Link
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(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

The Silent Data Link

Using the Multifunction Advanced Data Link, the aircraft shares real-time intelligence with friendly forces covertly. The technology allows multiple fighter jets to combine their sensor data seamlessly. This creates a massive tactical advantage without triggering enemy radar warning receivers.

Electro-Optical Targeting
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(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

Electro-Optical Targeting

An advanced targeting system mounted under the nose allows the jet to pinpoint adversaries from over 80 kilometres away. It uses laser targeting and forward-looking infrared to track both ground and air threats. Pilots can lock onto targets without broadcasting their actual position.

Ten Embedded Antennas
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(Photograph: Rawpixel)

Ten Embedded Antennas

The integrated electronic warfare suite features ten radio frequency antennas embedded along the wings and tail. It detects hostile emissions and automatically geolocates enemy surface-to-air missile batteries. This allows the aircraft to jam frequencies and slip through heavily defended airspace undetected.

$82 Million Fighter Jet
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(Photograph: Wikimedia commons)

$82 Million Fighter Jet

Onboard computers instantly merge all passive sensor data into one clear tactical picture for the pilot. At a unit cost of roughly $82 million, this system reduces pilot workload significantly. It ensures high survivability in hostile combat zones without ever needing active radar scans.

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