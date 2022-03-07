Top 10 world news: Russia boycotts international court hearing, and more

A Ukrainian delegation on Monday arrived in Belarus for talks with representatives from Russia for a third round of talks on the conflict in Ukraine. Also, French President Emmanuel Macron on Monday accused his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin of hypocrisy and cynicism after Moscow said it would open humanitarian corridors to allow the evacuation of civilians from several Ukrainian cities, but only to Russia or Belarus.

Live: Russia boycotts international court hearing on Ukraine invasion

Macron accuses Putin of hypocrisy and cynicism over Ukraine corridor

Ukrainians have plans in place, says Blinken should Zelensky die during war

As Russia's war against Ukraine continues, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said Ukraine had "plans" in case President Zelensky is killed during the war.

Here is how people can fight climate change by making these six lifestyle changes

People can now help in preventing climate crisis by making certain changes in their lifestyles.

Asteroid possibly hitting Earth has been revealed to be safe

Asteroids are just space rocks measuring some kilometres across. But a direct hit and they cause mayhem for any living thing that's present on a planet.

Touted as India's largest, this floating solar power project generates 42M units per year

Southern Petrochemicals Industries Corporation Limited (SPIC), a private company inaugurated and fully operationalised what is being touted as India's largest floating solar power plant.

As pandemic enters third year, Covid related deaths to soon reach 6 million

As the Covid-19 pandemic enters its third year, the world is very close to recording its six millionth official death due to the deadly virus.

To prevent rape and abuse, Philippines raises age of sexual consent to 16

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte on Monday revised a law under which the age of sexual consent has now been raised to 16.

Ukraine crisis: Indian doctor holed up in a basement for over a week refuses to leave his jaguar and panther

An Indian doctor called Girikumar Patil, who has been holed up in a basement of war-torn Ukraine has refused to leave without his pets, which include a jaguar, and a black panther.

Watch: Video shows Ukrainian soldiers getting married on battlefield

The situation in Ukraine is worsening with each passing day. Thousands of people have been killed so far and many have been uprooted from their city.