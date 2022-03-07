Here is how people can fight climate change by making these six lifestyle changes

People can now help in preventing climate crisis by making certain changes in their lifestyles.

A research from three leading institutions has revealed that people from rich countries can help in preventing climate crisis by making certain lifestyle changes. The study was carried out by researchers at Leeds University.

It was then analysed by experts at the global engineering firm Arup and the C40 group of world cities. Published recently, the study was carried along with the launch of a new climate movement. The aim was to support relatively well off people to sign up to the six pledges.

Named as 'The Jump', the campaign urges people to take six “shifts” for one, three or six months. Here is a list of changes that the campaign needs:

Eating a plant-based diet, with healthy portions and no waste

Buy just three new items of clothing per year

Take just one short-haul flight every three years and one long haul flight every eight years

Use one electrical product for at least seven years

Get rid of personal motor vehicles or use your existing vehicle for longer

Make at least one life shift, for instance moving to green energy or changing pension supplier

Tom Bailey, co-founder of the campaign, in a report by The Guardian said, "This ends once and for all the debate about whether citizens can have a role in protecting our earth. We don’t have time to wait for one group to act, we need ‘all action from all actors now’.”

“The research is clear that governments and the private sector have the largest role to play but it is also equally clear from our analysis that individuals and communities can make a huge difference.”

(With inputs from agencies)