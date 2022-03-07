Watch: Video shows Ukrainian soldiers getting married on battlefield

The situation in Ukraine is worsening with each passing day. Thousands of people have been killed so far and many have been uprooted from their city. Several devastating images have emerged from the war-torn nation. However, a recent video that is doing rounds on social media shows a couple getting married on the frontline.

Lesya and Valeriy have been together for twenty years and have an 18-year-old daughter. However, they did not get the time to get married. Both of them are volunteers from one of the 112th Battalions of the Kyiv special troop brigade.

In the video, both of them can be seen donned in military uniforms and surrounded by soldiers who are heard singing the local songs.

One of the soldiers can also be seen playing tunes on a traditional Ukrainian musical instrument.

Also, Lesya can be seen holding a bouquet and both have champagne glasses in their hands. She is also wearing a white veil, instead of a camouflaged helmet.

In a heartwarming gesture, both can be seen holding each other's hands.

Since uploaded, the video has garnered tons of attention on social media.

Since uploaded, the video has garnered tons of attention on social media. "Ukraine finds love. Russia finds war," wrote a Twitter user.

Meanwhile, as Russia is advancing in Ukraine, the US and its allies have also started to plan about how to help establish and support a government-in-exile.

This government could direct guerrilla operations against Russian occupiers, as per several US and European officials. This comes as the Ukraine is still longing for complete support from the US and its allies.

The US has provided weapons to Ukraine's military. This equipment continues to flow into the country. It would be crucial for the success of an insurgent movement later, the officials said.